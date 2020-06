Amenities

The BIGGEST Corner FURNISHED unit in the heard of Sunny Isles Beach, Florida! Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2054 sqft unit. Big foyer entrance, Tile floors throughout, WASHER & DRYER in unit, 2 balconies with amazing Intracoastal partial views. Excellent location close to airports, shops, restaurants, entertainment, Aventura Mall, Gulfstream Village. *Owner prefer YEARLY RENT but Short terms are welcome too. *ASK for Rent Season Prices. NO PETS allowed by the Building.