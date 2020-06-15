All apartments in Sunny Isles Beach
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:09 PM

16425 Collins Ave

16425 Collins Avenue · (954) 257-9205
Location

16425 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
Haulover Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 814 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Luxury condo in Oceania 1, Sunny Isles. This 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms plus spacious Den condominium, features modern furnishings & finishes, mastersuite with two queen size beds, bunk beds that accommodate 3 children, plus office desk area. Guestsuite offers two twin beds and den/3rd room offers a sleep sofa, TV in all rooms. Kitchen was remodeled with stainless appliances and modern cabinetry, full size washer and dryer in the unit, new flooring, fully stocked with linens and kitchenware, etc. This is furnished unit, Landlord will not remove furniture. Listing price reflects annual lease, seasonal rates will vary from $6000-8000/mo depending on the requested months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16425 Collins Ave have any available units?
16425 Collins Ave has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16425 Collins Ave have?
Some of 16425 Collins Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16425 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
16425 Collins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16425 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 16425 Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunny Isles Beach.
Does 16425 Collins Ave offer parking?
No, 16425 Collins Ave does not offer parking.
Does 16425 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16425 Collins Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16425 Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 16425 Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 16425 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 16425 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 16425 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 16425 Collins Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16425 Collins Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 16425 Collins Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
