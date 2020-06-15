16425 Collins Ave

Amenities

Luxury condo in Oceania 1, Sunny Isles. This 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms plus spacious Den condominium, features modern furnishings & finishes, mastersuite with two queen size beds, bunk beds that accommodate 3 children, plus office desk area. Guestsuite offers two twin beds and den/3rd room offers a sleep sofa, TV in all rooms. Kitchen was remodeled with stainless appliances and modern cabinetry, full size washer and dryer in the unit, new flooring, fully stocked with linens and kitchenware, etc. This is furnished unit, Landlord will not remove furniture. Listing price reflects annual lease, seasonal rates will vary from $6000-8000/mo depending on the requested months.