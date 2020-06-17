15901 Collins Ave

Amenities
This Spectacular High Floor Condo with 3 Beds, 3.5 Baths, opens directly on the ocean with wraparound balcony and 11' ft ceilings. Renovated by Well-known interior designer Troy Dean, with many features including, expanded Master Bedroom, Glass Doors, Custom Closets, Modern Kitchen Cabinetry and White Glass Flooring. 2 Assigned Parking Spaces. 5 star amenities, world class gym, heated pool, onsite restaurant, Beach service. Best Floor Plan in the Building with a Great View from every corner.