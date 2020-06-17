All apartments in Sunny Isles Beach
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:07 AM

15901 Collins Ave

15901 Collins Avenue · (786) 241-9003
Location

15901 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
Haulover Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2701 · Avail. now

$9,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2768 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
new construction
This Spectacular High Floor Condo with 3 Beds, 3.5 Baths, opens directly on the ocean with wraparound balcony and 11' ft ceilings. Renovated by Well-known interior designer Troy Dean, with many features including, expanded Master Bedroom, Glass Doors, Custom Closets, Modern Kitchen Cabinetry and White Glass Flooring. 2 Assigned Parking Spaces. 5 star amenities, world class gym, heated pool, onsite restaurant, Beach service. Best Floor Plan in the Building with a Great View from every corner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15901 Collins Ave have any available units?
15901 Collins Ave has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15901 Collins Ave have?
Some of 15901 Collins Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15901 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15901 Collins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15901 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 15901 Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunny Isles Beach.
Does 15901 Collins Ave offer parking?
Yes, 15901 Collins Ave does offer parking.
Does 15901 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15901 Collins Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15901 Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 15901 Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 15901 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 15901 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15901 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15901 Collins Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 15901 Collins Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 15901 Collins Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
