All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like The Beacon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
The Beacon
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

The Beacon

470 3rd St S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

470 3rd St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautifully maintained condo with a large private balcony overlooking lush tropical landscaping. This unit features an open floor plan, galley kitchen, breakfast bar, and walk in closets. Enjoy entertaining in this perfect space or taking advantage of this outstanding location just steps from any of your wants or needs in Downtown St Pete. The Beacon offers 24 hour fitness center, rooftop deck, large pool with cabanas and grilling center, night and weekend security, secured entry, and designated parking. Heat and A/C are included in the HOA fees, although you still maintain climate control. This is a great opportunity to own a piece of downtown. Security Deposit amount continengent upon credit and rental history. Tenant is responsible for an additional $50 utility charge on top of the base rent which pays for water, hot water, sewer, garbage, AC, and one designated parking space.
Beautifully maintained condo with a large private balcony overlooking lush tropical landscaping. This unit features an open floor plan, galley kitchen, breakfast bar, and walk in closets. Enjoy entertaining in this perfect space or taking advantage of this outstanding location just steps from any of your wants or needs in Downtown St Pete. The Beacon offers 24 hour fitness center, rooftop deck, large pool with cabanas and grilling center, night and weekend security, secured entry, and designated parking. Heat and A/C are included in the HOA fees, although you still maintain climate control. This is a great opportunity to own a piece of downtown

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Beacon have any available units?
The Beacon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does The Beacon have?
Some of The Beacon's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Beacon currently offering any rent specials?
The Beacon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Beacon pet-friendly?
No, The Beacon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does The Beacon offer parking?
Yes, The Beacon offers parking.
Does The Beacon have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Beacon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Beacon have a pool?
Yes, The Beacon has a pool.
Does The Beacon have accessible units?
No, The Beacon does not have accessible units.
Does The Beacon have units with dishwashers?
No, The Beacon does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus