Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautifully maintained condo with a large private balcony overlooking lush tropical landscaping. This unit features an open floor plan, galley kitchen, breakfast bar, and walk in closets. Enjoy entertaining in this perfect space or taking advantage of this outstanding location just steps from any of your wants or needs in Downtown St Pete. The Beacon offers 24 hour fitness center, rooftop deck, large pool with cabanas and grilling center, night and weekend security, secured entry, and designated parking. Heat and A/C are included in the HOA fees, although you still maintain climate control. This is a great opportunity to own a piece of downtown. Security Deposit amount continengent upon credit and rental history. Tenant is responsible for an additional $50 utility charge on top of the base rent which pays for water, hot water, sewer, garbage, AC, and one designated parking space.

