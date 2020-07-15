935 22ND AVE N AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking playground bbq/grill bike storage garage tennis court

Large dogs welcome*. Get your bougie set on I this mixture of charming old and modern amenities. Far removed from the street with a 6’ vinyl fence and a huge yard as a buffer from 22nd, this cute carriage house has a 2 car garage (third garage converted to laundry and work room) downstairs, and all living space upstairs. We’ve kept the historic glass doorknobs, 2 panel doors, lots of built-ins and charming claw foot tub, while giving it the modern conveniences of gas appliances, dishwasher, washer and dryer, and a high efficiency heat pump. It has bamboo floors in the common area, tile in the bath, and newer carpet in the bedrooms along with fresh paint inside. The living room has an approx. 3x6 alcove perfect for any entertainment center. Enjoy the large patio and huge yard, plus a covered, tiled patio for when it rains;grill under cover and never get rained out again. Utility room downstairs includes washer & dryer plus workout area with heavy punching bag and pull-up/dip bar, and a 2 bicycle rack. Close to Crescent Lake, a short ride to downtown, and convenient access to the interstate all within the highly desirable Woodlawn neighborhood make this a great house in a great location. Low maintenance lifestyle, pest control and lawn maintenance taken care of. You just change the light bulbs and AC filters. Some of the amenities nearby are Crescent Lake Park (3 blocks) which has a playground, tennis/ pickle ball courts and a dog park, locally famous Tripps diner (2 blocks) where amazing brunches await is a short 2 blocks away, and world famous Mazzarro's Italian Market (19 blocks) is just up the street. Other nearby restaurants include Casual Clam, Pineapple Express, Blush Tea & Coffee. 2 really good Publixes are also just around the corner. Agent is landlord. *Breed restrictions-no "vicious breeds"* as decided on a case by case basis w/ my insurance agent.