All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 935 22ND AVE N AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
935 22ND AVE N AVENUE N
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

935 22ND AVE N AVENUE N

935 22nd Avenue North · (727) 385-9402
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

935 22nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Greater Woodlawn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 992 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
tennis court
Large dogs welcome*. Get your bougie set on I this mixture of charming old and modern amenities. Far removed from the street with a 6’ vinyl fence and a huge yard as a buffer from 22nd, this cute carriage house has a 2 car garage (third garage converted to laundry and work room) downstairs, and all living space upstairs. We’ve kept the historic glass doorknobs, 2 panel doors, lots of built-ins and charming claw foot tub, while giving it the modern conveniences of gas appliances, dishwasher, washer and dryer, and a high efficiency heat pump. It has bamboo floors in the common area, tile in the bath, and newer carpet in the bedrooms along with fresh paint inside. The living room has an approx. 3x6 alcove perfect for any entertainment center. Enjoy the large patio and huge yard, plus a covered, tiled patio for when it rains;grill under cover and never get rained out again. Utility room downstairs includes washer & dryer plus workout area with heavy punching bag and pull-up/dip bar, and a 2 bicycle rack. Close to Crescent Lake, a short ride to downtown, and convenient access to the interstate all within the highly desirable Woodlawn neighborhood make this a great house in a great location. Low maintenance lifestyle, pest control and lawn maintenance taken care of. You just change the light bulbs and AC filters. Some of the amenities nearby are Crescent Lake Park (3 blocks) which has a playground, tennis/ pickle ball courts and a dog park, locally famous Tripps diner (2 blocks) where amazing brunches await is a short 2 blocks away, and world famous Mazzarro's Italian Market (19 blocks) is just up the street. Other nearby restaurants include Casual Clam, Pineapple Express, Blush Tea & Coffee. 2 really good Publixes are also just around the corner. Agent is landlord. *Breed restrictions-no "vicious breeds"* as decided on a case by case basis w/ my insurance agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 22ND AVE N AVENUE N have any available units?
935 22ND AVE N AVENUE N has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 935 22ND AVE N AVENUE N have?
Some of 935 22ND AVE N AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 22ND AVE N AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
935 22ND AVE N AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 22ND AVE N AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 935 22ND AVE N AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 935 22ND AVE N AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 935 22ND AVE N AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 935 22ND AVE N AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 935 22ND AVE N AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 22ND AVE N AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 935 22ND AVE N AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 935 22ND AVE N AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 935 22ND AVE N AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 935 22ND AVE N AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 935 22ND AVE N AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 935 22ND AVE N AVENUE N?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity