All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 927 22nd Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
927 22nd Ave N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

927 22nd Ave N

927 22nd Ave N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

927 22nd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Greater Woodlawn

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very Nice and beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath in St. Petersburg. - This beautiful home has hardwood floors and tile in the main living areas. The bedrooms are carpet and come with ceiling fans. The wide open kitchen has plenty of room and storage. The house also comes with washer and dryer hook-ups inside . This property is located just miles from downtown St. Petersburg, Tropicana Field and I-275. This property is expected to move very quick!

Please read over our rental requirements:

$50 application fee PER PERSON 18+
No Evictions Within 5 Years
No Landlord Collections or Utility Bill Balances
Must make 3x the monthly rent
Credit Score 650+: First Month and Security Deposit
Credit Score 649 or Lower: First Month and Double Security Deposit
2 pet maximum
No aggressive dog breeds
$250 non-refundable pet fee, per pet
***Pets accepted upon owner approval
***Decisions on renting to prospective tenants with criminal convictions will be made on a case-by-case basis with consideration given to the number, nature, and severity of said conviction(s) and in compliance with the April , 2016 Office of General Counsel Guidance on Application of of Fair Housing Act Standards to the Use of Criminal Records by providers of Housing and Real Estate-Related Transactions

Palm Island Realty
813 321 0166

(RLNE3634397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 22nd Ave N have any available units?
927 22nd Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 927 22nd Ave N have?
Some of 927 22nd Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 927 22nd Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
927 22nd Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 22nd Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 927 22nd Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 927 22nd Ave N offer parking?
No, 927 22nd Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 927 22nd Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 927 22nd Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 22nd Ave N have a pool?
No, 927 22nd Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 927 22nd Ave N have accessible units?
No, 927 22nd Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 927 22nd Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 927 22nd Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus