927 22nd Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very Nice and beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath in St. Petersburg. - This beautiful home has hardwood floors and tile in the main living areas. The bedrooms are carpet and come with ceiling fans. The wide open kitchen has plenty of room and storage. The house also comes with washer and dryer hook-ups inside . This property is located just miles from downtown St. Petersburg, Tropicana Field and I-275. This property is expected to move very quick!



Please read over our rental requirements:



$50 application fee PER PERSON 18+

No Evictions Within 5 Years

No Landlord Collections or Utility Bill Balances

Must make 3x the monthly rent

Credit Score 650+: First Month and Security Deposit

Credit Score 649 or Lower: First Month and Double Security Deposit

2 pet maximum

No aggressive dog breeds

$250 non-refundable pet fee, per pet

***Pets accepted upon owner approval

***Decisions on renting to prospective tenants with criminal convictions will be made on a case-by-case basis with consideration given to the number, nature, and severity of said conviction(s) and in compliance with the April , 2016 Office of General Counsel Guidance on Application of of Fair Housing Act Standards to the Use of Criminal Records by providers of Housing and Real Estate-Related Transactions



Palm Island Realty

813 321 0166



(RLNE3634397)