All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 900 70th St N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
900 70th St N
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

900 70th St N

900 70th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

900 70th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Crossroads Area

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3754e7d0a7 ---- Available now for move in within 30 days 2/1 on first floor Wood look vinyl plank throughout Good closet space in both bedrooms Assigned parking right out front On-site coin laundry Tenant pays all utilities - water billed using Ratio Utility Billing System Sorry no pets Please drive by and schedule a showing at rentinstpete.com/find-a-rental $50 non-refundable application fee per adult covers credit and background check Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month's rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in. $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 70th St N have any available units?
900 70th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 900 70th St N currently offering any rent specials?
900 70th St N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 70th St N pet-friendly?
No, 900 70th St N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 900 70th St N offer parking?
Yes, 900 70th St N does offer parking.
Does 900 70th St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 70th St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 70th St N have a pool?
No, 900 70th St N does not have a pool.
Does 900 70th St N have accessible units?
No, 900 70th St N does not have accessible units.
Does 900 70th St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 70th St N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 900 70th St N have units with air conditioning?
No, 900 70th St N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33709
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus