Last updated September 25 2019 at 3:22 AM

860 20TH AVENUE S

860 20th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

860 20th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Bartlett Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Must see! Completely updated! immediate occupancy to qualified renter. Showings by appointment only.
Wow! Dreams really do come true! Lower unit available 3/1. This one of a kind duplex property features a massive screened in front porch your sure to enjoy with family & friends. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath lower unit is completely remodeled! Seriously! All New Tile throughout! Freshly painted, Large living, Huge Windows make this apartment cheery and bright. Gorgeous new bathroom features HUGE soaker tub & shower with new tile surround. New vanity & toilet too. Over sized linen closet offers plenty of storage. Laundry closet for your stacking washer / dryer. If you like to cook your large county kitchen awaits offering unbelievable cabinet space, counter tops galore. This is truly a unique property. Landlord to pay water, sewer & trash. Room measurements are estimated. Hurry this property is a rare find.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 20TH AVENUE S have any available units?
860 20TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 860 20TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 860 20TH AVENUE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 20TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
860 20TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 20TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 860 20TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 860 20TH AVENUE S offer parking?
No, 860 20TH AVENUE S does not offer parking.
Does 860 20TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 860 20TH AVENUE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 20TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 860 20TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 860 20TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 860 20TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 860 20TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 860 20TH AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.
