860 20TH AVENUE S

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated ceiling fan range refrigerator

Must see! Completely updated! immediate occupancy to qualified renter. Showings by appointment only.

Wow! Dreams really do come true! Lower unit available 3/1. This one of a kind duplex property features a massive screened in front porch your sure to enjoy with family & friends. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath lower unit is completely remodeled! Seriously! All New Tile throughout! Freshly painted, Large living, Huge Windows make this apartment cheery and bright. Gorgeous new bathroom features HUGE soaker tub & shower with new tile surround. New vanity & toilet too. Over sized linen closet offers plenty of storage. Laundry closet for your stacking washer / dryer. If you like to cook your large county kitchen awaits offering unbelievable cabinet space, counter tops galore. This is truly a unique property. Landlord to pay water, sewer & trash. Room measurements are estimated. Hurry this property is a rare find.