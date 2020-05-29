All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 7 2020

829 35TH AVENUE S

829 35th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

829 35th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Lakewood Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with split layout. Spacious living room with beautiful high ceilings and built ins. Master bedroom includes walk in closet and bathroom. Kitchen opens towards dining area which leads out to patio and backyard. Next two bedrooms split between main bathroom and additional closet space. Washer and dryer hookups in separate utility room. Driveway parking in front. Minutes from Lake Maggiore, downtown, highway, and bus line. Section 8 vouchers accepted. Measurements to be verified.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 35TH AVENUE S have any available units?
829 35TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 829 35TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 829 35TH AVENUE S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 829 35TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
829 35TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 35TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 829 35TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 829 35TH AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 829 35TH AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 829 35TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 829 35TH AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 35TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 829 35TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 829 35TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 829 35TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 829 35TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 829 35TH AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.

