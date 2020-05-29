829 35TH AVENUE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with split layout. Spacious living room with beautiful high ceilings and built ins. Master bedroom includes walk in closet and bathroom. Kitchen opens towards dining area which leads out to patio and backyard. Next two bedrooms split between main bathroom and additional closet space. Washer and dryer hookups in separate utility room. Driveway parking in front. Minutes from Lake Maggiore, downtown, highway, and bus line. Section 8 vouchers accepted. Measurements to be verified.