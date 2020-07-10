All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

829 18th St S

829 18th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

829 18th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Melrose - Mercy

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Thank you for your interest in 829 18th St S! Please text Lauren at 727-240-6212 for a tour!
LARGE 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Off-street parking for multiple cars and large yard. Contact Lauren for your showing. Text for fastest response 727.240.6212. Close to downtown St Pete and schools. Enclosed front porch. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets okay with pet fee. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.
Rent $1150, Security Deposit $1500
Please drive by the home and consider our requirements: Rent plus security are due prior to move in. Proof of income must be at least 2.5x rent. Evictions or felonies will not be considered. Application fee is $65 per adult, and covers full background check. Pets are allowed, with a monthly pet fee of $20 per pet [non-aggressive breeds please].

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
