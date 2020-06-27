All apartments in St. Petersburg
827 GROVE STREET N
827 GROVE STREET N

827 Grove Street North · No Longer Available
Location

827 Grove Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to this Charming 3/2 Townhouse in historic St.pete! This townhouses offers plenty of natural lighting and an open floor plan making it feel very spacious. Beautiful updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliance. In addition to spacious rooms this town home offers ample amounts of space in the walk-in-closet. After a long day choose from one of the 3 balconies to relax from. Also this town home is in a perfect location, close to beaches, dinning and shopping. Don't miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 GROVE STREET N have any available units?
827 GROVE STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 827 GROVE STREET N have?
Some of 827 GROVE STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 GROVE STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
827 GROVE STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 GROVE STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 827 GROVE STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 827 GROVE STREET N offer parking?
No, 827 GROVE STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 827 GROVE STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 827 GROVE STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 GROVE STREET N have a pool?
No, 827 GROVE STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 827 GROVE STREET N have accessible units?
No, 827 GROVE STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 827 GROVE STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 827 GROVE STREET N has units with dishwashers.
