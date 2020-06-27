827 GROVE STREET N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome to this Charming 3/2 Townhouse in historic St.pete! This townhouses offers plenty of natural lighting and an open floor plan making it feel very spacious. Beautiful updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliance. In addition to spacious rooms this town home offers ample amounts of space in the walk-in-closet. After a long day choose from one of the 3 balconies to relax from. Also this town home is in a perfect location, close to beaches, dinning and shopping. Don't miss this opportunity!