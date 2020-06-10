All apartments in St. Petersburg
827 19TH AVENUE N
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:05 AM

827 19TH AVENUE N

827 19th Avenue North · (727) 800-5906
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

827 19th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Crescent Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Crescent Lake a wonderful neighborhood with many varied historic and unique style homes in form and style. The streets are dotted with stately trees. Crescent Lake lies at the center of the Neighborhood, surrounded by the beautiful 56 acre public park.
Looking to enjoy living in a tranquil, beautiful neighborhoid Crescent Lake.
This is a charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath house that is designed for efficiency and comfort. includes water, sewer, garbage and recycle pick up. Beautiful hardwood floors and other wood touches that make this home warm and welcoming. Stylish ceiling fans and light fixtures. Eat in kitchen. Efficient unit Air Conditioning. Three separate entrances. Off street parking. Two spaces off alley in rear of property. Shared Laundry facilities full size washer dryer and storage area for your convenience. Owner requires first, last and security. Last can be split over several months. Applications fee is $30 per person 18 and older. Due to COVID-19, all units will be professionally sanitized between tenants. To comply with safe social distancing and public health orders. . For in person tours wear a mask, please do not schedule if you display any flu like symptoms. Thank you for your cooperation.”

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 19TH AVENUE N have any available units?
827 19TH AVENUE N has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 827 19TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 827 19TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 19TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
827 19TH AVENUE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 19TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 827 19TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 827 19TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 827 19TH AVENUE N does offer parking.
Does 827 19TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 827 19TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 19TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 827 19TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 827 19TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 827 19TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 827 19TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 827 19TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
