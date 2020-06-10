827 19TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Crescent Lake a wonderful neighborhood with many varied historic and unique style homes in form and style. The streets are dotted with stately trees. Crescent Lake lies at the center of the Neighborhood, surrounded by the beautiful 56 acre public park.

Looking to enjoy living in a tranquil, beautiful neighborhoid Crescent Lake.

This is a charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath house that is designed for efficiency and comfort. includes water, sewer, garbage and recycle pick up. Beautiful hardwood floors and other wood touches that make this home warm and welcoming. Stylish ceiling fans and light fixtures. Eat in kitchen. Efficient unit Air Conditioning. Three separate entrances. Off street parking. Two spaces off alley in rear of property. Shared Laundry facilities full size washer dryer and storage area for your convenience. Owner requires first, last and security. Last can be split over several months. Applications fee is $30 per person 18 and older. Due to COVID-19, all units will be professionally sanitized between tenants. To comply with safe social distancing and public health orders. . For in person tours wear a mask, please do not schedule if you display any flu like symptoms. Thank you for your cooperation.”