825 Grove St N

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated courtyard

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in Historic Uptown St. Pete! - Hello Beautiful! Large 2006 three story town home just a few blocks from Downtown St. Pete in Historic Uptown District! Enjoy a wonderful location close to all the action. Fun, entertainment, dining, museums, and everything downtown has to offer. Enter this town home immediately to your foyer and den/office area. Wooden staircase leads to your second floor which is home to a very large common living space. Kitchen, half bath, dining room, and living room all on the second floor. Even laundry! Kitchen has wonderful upgrades and a small private balcony to enjoy. Living room has bamboo flooring and 15 foot ceilings. Living room also has a balcony overlooking the courtyard of the community. Tons of natural light illuminate this open area and open up the balcony doors and let the breeze flow in cooler months. Follow the stairs to the 3rd floor with all bedrooms and 2 full master baths. Guest rooms have adequate size for function and stay. Master room has two closets, one very large walk in and a private balcony overlooking the courtyard. Master bath is complete with double vanity, a separate stand up shower, and large soak Jacuzzi tub. Private alley entrance to your own 2 car garage. Come see this great town home! Don't miss out! Call or email for more information.



(RLNE4322140)