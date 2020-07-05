All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

825 Grove St N

825 Grove Street North · No Longer Available
Location

825 Grove Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Uptown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in Historic Uptown St. Pete! - Hello Beautiful! Large 2006 three story town home just a few blocks from Downtown St. Pete in Historic Uptown District! Enjoy a wonderful location close to all the action. Fun, entertainment, dining, museums, and everything downtown has to offer. Enter this town home immediately to your foyer and den/office area. Wooden staircase leads to your second floor which is home to a very large common living space. Kitchen, half bath, dining room, and living room all on the second floor. Even laundry! Kitchen has wonderful upgrades and a small private balcony to enjoy. Living room has bamboo flooring and 15 foot ceilings. Living room also has a balcony overlooking the courtyard of the community. Tons of natural light illuminate this open area and open up the balcony doors and let the breeze flow in cooler months. Follow the stairs to the 3rd floor with all bedrooms and 2 full master baths. Guest rooms have adequate size for function and stay. Master room has two closets, one very large walk in and a private balcony overlooking the courtyard. Master bath is complete with double vanity, a separate stand up shower, and large soak Jacuzzi tub. Private alley entrance to your own 2 car garage. Come see this great town home! Don't miss out! Call or email for more information.

(RLNE4322140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Grove St N have any available units?
825 Grove St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 Grove St N have?
Some of 825 Grove St N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Grove St N currently offering any rent specials?
825 Grove St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Grove St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 Grove St N is pet friendly.
Does 825 Grove St N offer parking?
Yes, 825 Grove St N offers parking.
Does 825 Grove St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 Grove St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Grove St N have a pool?
No, 825 Grove St N does not have a pool.
Does 825 Grove St N have accessible units?
No, 825 Grove St N does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Grove St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 Grove St N does not have units with dishwashers.

