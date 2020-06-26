8245 29TH AVENUE N

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Very nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath. 2 car garage home In Jungle Shores. This home has been updated , wood cabinets, granite counter tops, porcelain tile floors, separate dinning room perfect for entertaining. Large master bedroom with two very large walk in closets, office, private screened lanai. Master bathroom has double sinks, granite counter tops, spa and separate shower. Back yard is fenced, there is an air conditioned shed that could be used as a workshop, playhouse or a/c storage. Close to beaches, boat ramps, parks and St. Pete College. Down the street is a waterfront lot,m for home owners, perfect for sunsets or launching kayaks.