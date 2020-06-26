All apartments in St. Petersburg
8245 29TH AVENUE N
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:14 AM

8245 29TH AVENUE N

8245 29th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8245 29th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Jungle Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Very nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath. 2 car garage home In Jungle Shores. This home has been updated , wood cabinets, granite counter tops, porcelain tile floors, separate dinning room perfect for entertaining. Large master bedroom with two very large walk in closets, office, private screened lanai. Master bathroom has double sinks, granite counter tops, spa and separate shower. Back yard is fenced, there is an air conditioned shed that could be used as a workshop, playhouse or a/c storage. Close to beaches, boat ramps, parks and St. Pete College. Down the street is a waterfront lot,m for home owners, perfect for sunsets or launching kayaks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8245 29TH AVENUE N have any available units?
8245 29TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 8245 29TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 8245 29TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8245 29TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
8245 29TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8245 29TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 8245 29TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 8245 29TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 8245 29TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 8245 29TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8245 29TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8245 29TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 8245 29TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 8245 29TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 8245 29TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 8245 29TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8245 29TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
