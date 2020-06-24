All apartments in St. Petersburg
8229 29TH AVENUE N
8229 29TH AVENUE N

8229 29th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8229 29th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Jungle Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Simply Adorable Jungle Terrace cottage with pool is now available for rent! Comfy, cozy smoke-free roomy two bedroom with two baths is as cute as can be! Small pet friendly with non-refundable fee. Gleaming white ceramic tile through out the home, ceiling fans & central heat & Air, easy open layout all on one level, light & bright with a gorgeous huge screen lanai that leads out to the private pool! There is also a convenient laundry room with full size washer/dryer provided. Second bath is a pool bath and is located just off the laundry area. Garage is great for storage or one small vehicle. Professional Lawn & Pool care included with rental rate. You will just LOVE the location of this charming little home near to gulf beaches, shopping and miore! Please don’t walk grounds without an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8229 29TH AVENUE N have any available units?
8229 29TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 8229 29TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 8229 29TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8229 29TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
8229 29TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8229 29TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 8229 29TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 8229 29TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 8229 29TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 8229 29TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8229 29TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8229 29TH AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 8229 29TH AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 8229 29TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 8229 29TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 8229 29TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 8229 29TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
