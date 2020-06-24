8229 29TH AVENUE N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Simply Adorable Jungle Terrace cottage with pool is now available for rent! Comfy, cozy smoke-free roomy two bedroom with two baths is as cute as can be! Small pet friendly with non-refundable fee. Gleaming white ceramic tile through out the home, ceiling fans & central heat & Air, easy open layout all on one level, light & bright with a gorgeous huge screen lanai that leads out to the private pool! There is also a convenient laundry room with full size washer/dryer provided. Second bath is a pool bath and is located just off the laundry area. Garage is great for storage or one small vehicle. Professional Lawn & Pool care included with rental rate. You will just LOVE the location of this charming little home near to gulf beaches, shopping and miore! Please don’t walk grounds without an appointment.