All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 8128 23RD AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
8128 23RD AVENUE N
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

8128 23RD AVENUE N

8128 23rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8128 23rd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Jungle Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Amazing opportunity to live in Beautiful Jungle Terrace! You will love this Fully Updated home! This open concept floor plan features a gorgeous remodeled kitchen complete with brand new SS appliances, real wood cabinets, and granite countertops. You will love the brand new wood like flooring throughout for easy maintenance. NO CARPET. There are 2 nice sized bedrooms and one bathroom. The Bathroom has been completely updated to include a new tile shower and new vanity. The modern new barn door leads to an indoor laundry room for washer and dryer. There is a bonus room that can be used as an office or living room. The backyard is large and fenced perfect for gathering with family and friends for entertaining. Enjoy the carport and extended driveway with plenty of room for parking. Location is prime, close to everything including restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Florida beaches are just minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8128 23RD AVENUE N have any available units?
8128 23RD AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 8128 23RD AVENUE N have?
Some of 8128 23RD AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8128 23RD AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
8128 23RD AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8128 23RD AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 8128 23RD AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 8128 23RD AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 8128 23RD AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 8128 23RD AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8128 23RD AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8128 23RD AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 8128 23RD AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 8128 23RD AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 8128 23RD AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 8128 23RD AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8128 23RD AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus