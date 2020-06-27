8128 23RD AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Amazing opportunity to live in Beautiful Jungle Terrace! You will love this Fully Updated home! This open concept floor plan features a gorgeous remodeled kitchen complete with brand new SS appliances, real wood cabinets, and granite countertops. You will love the brand new wood like flooring throughout for easy maintenance. NO CARPET. There are 2 nice sized bedrooms and one bathroom. The Bathroom has been completely updated to include a new tile shower and new vanity. The modern new barn door leads to an indoor laundry room for washer and dryer. There is a bonus room that can be used as an office or living room. The backyard is large and fenced perfect for gathering with family and friends for entertaining. Enjoy the carport and extended driveway with plenty of room for parking. Location is prime, close to everything including restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Florida beaches are just minutes away.