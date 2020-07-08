811 26TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Crescent Heights! Crescent Lake Park! Trendy urban area with lots of charm and character is just blocks away from Trader Joes, Rolling Oats, Trips Diner and more. Enjoy sitting on your charming front porch! Beautifully Restored Mid Century Modern 2 bed 1 bath one story 1/2 duplex with 1 car garage space and 2 off street alley access additional parking spaces is available May 2020 for lease. Gleaming glass like finish terrazzo floors throughout. Original vintage features preserved and restored all through the home. The kitchen is vintage and has all newer stainless appliances, ice maker, garbage disposal, and filtered water. Restored bathroom. Relax on your screened lanai located between home and garage or enjoy out door living and private patio with pavers and PVC fencing. Private laundry room which includes a washer dryer. Hurricane resistant impact windows and exterior doors make this home extra quiet and comfortable. Call today for your appointment to see in person or arrange a face-time video tour. We are following all CDC guidelines.