Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
811 26TH AVENUE N
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:59 AM

811 26TH AVENUE N

811 26th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

811 26th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Crescent Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Crescent Heights! Crescent Lake Park! Trendy urban area with lots of charm and character is just blocks away from Trader Joes, Rolling Oats, Trips Diner and more. Enjoy sitting on your charming front porch! Beautifully Restored Mid Century Modern 2 bed 1 bath one story 1/2 duplex with 1 car garage space and 2 off street alley access additional parking spaces is available May 2020 for lease. Gleaming glass like finish terrazzo floors throughout. Original vintage features preserved and restored all through the home. The kitchen is vintage and has all newer stainless appliances, ice maker, garbage disposal, and filtered water. Restored bathroom. Relax on your screened lanai located between home and garage or enjoy out door living and private patio with pavers and PVC fencing. Private laundry room which includes a washer dryer. Hurricane resistant impact windows and exterior doors make this home extra quiet and comfortable. Call today for your appointment to see in person or arrange a face-time video tour. We are following all CDC guidelines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 26TH AVENUE N have any available units?
811 26TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 26TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 811 26TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 26TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
811 26TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 26TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 811 26TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 811 26TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 811 26TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 811 26TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 811 26TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 26TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 811 26TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 811 26TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 811 26TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 811 26TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 26TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

