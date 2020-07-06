All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

811 14th St N

811 14th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

811 14th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Uptown

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/008a32209f ---- Available now for a move in within 30 days 12 month minimum lease Spacious second floor 2 BR, 1 Bath apartment with large porch Entire apartment has been renovated! New granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and white cabinets in kitchen. Brand new bathroom. New flooring and paint throughout. Free laundry on site One parking space next to apartment Water/sewer/trash included One dog up to 45 lbs or one cat OK with pet screening fee of $25, minimum $300 additional deposit for dog and $200 for cat, $25/mo per dog and $15/mo per cat. Current shot records, photo, animal license and renter's insurance for dogs. No aggressive dogs or aggressive breeds. $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Double security deposit ($2,000) due upon approval; Full first month's rent due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises Please drive by and schedule a showing at rentinstpete.com/find-a-rental

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 14th St N have any available units?
811 14th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 14th St N have?
Some of 811 14th St N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 14th St N currently offering any rent specials?
811 14th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 14th St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 14th St N is pet friendly.
Does 811 14th St N offer parking?
Yes, 811 14th St N offers parking.
Does 811 14th St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 14th St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 14th St N have a pool?
No, 811 14th St N does not have a pool.
Does 811 14th St N have accessible units?
No, 811 14th St N does not have accessible units.
Does 811 14th St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 14th St N does not have units with dishwashers.

