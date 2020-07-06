811 14th St N

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/008a32209f ---- Available now for a move in within 30 days 12 month minimum lease Spacious second floor 2 BR, 1 Bath apartment with large porch Entire apartment has been renovated! New granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and white cabinets in kitchen. Brand new bathroom. New flooring and paint throughout. Free laundry on site One parking space next to apartment Water/sewer/trash included One dog up to 45 lbs or one cat OK with pet screening fee of $25, minimum $300 additional deposit for dog and $200 for cat, $25/mo per dog and $15/mo per cat. Current shot records, photo, animal license and renter's insurance for dogs. No aggressive dogs or aggressive breeds. $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Double security deposit ($2,000) due upon approval; Full first month's rent due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises Please drive by and schedule a showing at rentinstpete.com/find-a-rental