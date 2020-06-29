All apartments in St. Petersburg
811 1/2 20th Ave N

811 1/2 20th Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

811 1/2 20th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Crescent Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
tennis court
Crescent Lake in St. Petersburg Offers 1/1!! This home features new wood laminate flooring throughout, with a newly updated kitchen. Stainless steel appliances with new cabinets is just a few of the hidden treasures within. Large bedroom with a massive closet, enjoy your laundry room with a washer and dryer. Off street parking in the alley off 20th St. Property is well loved and nestled among mature shade trees. Enjoy that area as you stroll to Crescent Lake Park with its many walking trails, dog park, playground, and tennis courts! Moments away from area attractions, chain and local restaurants with many desirable quaint shops that are downtown and on Central Ave. Magnificent home is highly desirable with its many upgrades and renovations just waiting for you!! Vacant, Available NOW!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 1/2 20th Ave N have any available units?
811 1/2 20th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 1/2 20th Ave N have?
Some of 811 1/2 20th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 1/2 20th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
811 1/2 20th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 1/2 20th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 1/2 20th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 811 1/2 20th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 811 1/2 20th Ave N offers parking.
Does 811 1/2 20th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 811 1/2 20th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 1/2 20th Ave N have a pool?
No, 811 1/2 20th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 811 1/2 20th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 811 1/2 20th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 811 1/2 20th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 1/2 20th Ave N has units with dishwashers.
