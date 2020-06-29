811 1/2 20th Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking playground tennis court

Crescent Lake in St. Petersburg Offers 1/1!! This home features new wood laminate flooring throughout, with a newly updated kitchen. Stainless steel appliances with new cabinets is just a few of the hidden treasures within. Large bedroom with a massive closet, enjoy your laundry room with a washer and dryer. Off street parking in the alley off 20th St. Property is well loved and nestled among mature shade trees. Enjoy that area as you stroll to Crescent Lake Park with its many walking trails, dog park, playground, and tennis courts! Moments away from area attractions, chain and local restaurants with many desirable quaint shops that are downtown and on Central Ave. Magnificent home is highly desirable with its many upgrades and renovations just waiting for you!! Vacant, Available NOW!!