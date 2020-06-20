8090 38TH AVENUE N

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking air conditioning ceiling fan range

Concrete block home on a corner lot with fenced yard in the desirable JUNGLE AREA just off Park Street. Quiet location & park-like setting among grand homes and magnolia lined streets. Large lot with large oaks and alley access, RV and boat parking. New roof 2017, newer central heat/air and windows. Close to shopping, dining, entertainment, gulf beaches, Abercrombie Park and Walter Fuller Park and schools. Easy access to I-275, Tampa, St. Petersburg International Airport, and Downtown St. Petersburg.