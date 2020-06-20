All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8090 38TH AVENUE N

8090 38th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8090 38th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Jungle Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
Concrete block home on a corner lot with fenced yard in the desirable JUNGLE AREA just off Park Street. Quiet location & park-like setting among grand homes and magnolia lined streets. Large lot with large oaks and alley access, RV and boat parking. New roof 2017, newer central heat/air and windows. Close to shopping, dining, entertainment, gulf beaches, Abercrombie Park and Walter Fuller Park and schools. Easy access to I-275, Tampa, St. Petersburg International Airport, and Downtown St. Petersburg.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8090 38TH AVENUE N have any available units?
8090 38TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 8090 38TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 8090 38TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8090 38TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
8090 38TH AVENUE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8090 38TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 8090 38TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 8090 38TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 8090 38TH AVENUE N does offer parking.
Does 8090 38TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8090 38TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8090 38TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 8090 38TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 8090 38TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 8090 38TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 8090 38TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8090 38TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
