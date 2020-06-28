All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:17 AM

8001 29TH AVENUE N

8001 29th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8001 29th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Jungle Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Great rental opportunity in the Jungle. Superior location across the street from Fuller Park. This 2 bedroom 2 bath home is updated and ready for occupancy. It boasts an open floorplan with a breakfast bar and electric fireplace in the living room. split bedroom plan with a bath on each side of the home. The kitchen is updated and has newer appliances. Baths are updated, Inside utility room with washer and dryer included. Fenced backyard with a nice open patio with a retractable awning. Mature landscaping. This home is convenient to Tyrone Shopping Center, beaches, and Pinellas trail. Fuller Park Features Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts, Pickle Ball Courts, Baseball and Soccer fields, dog park and walking trails. Don't miss this one! It Won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

