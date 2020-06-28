8001 29TH AVENUE N

Amenities
Great rental opportunity in the Jungle. Superior location across the street from Fuller Park. This 2 bedroom 2 bath home is updated and ready for occupancy. It boasts an open floorplan with a breakfast bar and electric fireplace in the living room. split bedroom plan with a bath on each side of the home. The kitchen is updated and has newer appliances. Baths are updated, Inside utility room with washer and dryer included. Fenced backyard with a nice open patio with a retractable awning. Mature landscaping. This home is convenient to Tyrone Shopping Center, beaches, and Pinellas trail. Fuller Park Features Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts, Pickle Ball Courts, Baseball and Soccer fields, dog park and walking trails. Don't miss this one! It Won't last.