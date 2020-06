Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home for rent, 9 minutes away from St.Pete beach in the beautiful desirable neighborhood of Jungle Terrace! First and security deposit due at move in ($3600). Cat friendly, pet deposit of $150. Application fee $50 per person over the age of 18. Credit score 600+. Rent = $1800 + half utilities Must make 3x rent.



(RLNE5010737)