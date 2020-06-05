All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

796 Village Lake Terrace N. #204

796 Village Lake Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

796 Village Lake Terrace, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
cable included
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
cable included
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
Updated 1BR/1BA Condo in St. Pete ft. ALL Brand New SS Appliances - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Very nice, all updated, brand new stainless steel appliances, 1 bed/ 1 bath , condo in Lake Village, Spectrum Cable and Internet included as well as Water and Trash. 2 Pools, Tennis Courts, Laundry Facility, Car wash station, Clubhouse and Playground onsite! Right across from pool, tennis courts and laundry facility. Centrally located to Downtown St.Pete and Tampa, very close to 275 ramp.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1525893

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.

(RLNE4966797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 796 Village Lake Terrace N. #204 have any available units?
796 Village Lake Terrace N. #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 796 Village Lake Terrace N. #204 have?
Some of 796 Village Lake Terrace N. #204's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 796 Village Lake Terrace N. #204 currently offering any rent specials?
796 Village Lake Terrace N. #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 796 Village Lake Terrace N. #204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 796 Village Lake Terrace N. #204 is pet friendly.
Does 796 Village Lake Terrace N. #204 offer parking?
No, 796 Village Lake Terrace N. #204 does not offer parking.
Does 796 Village Lake Terrace N. #204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 796 Village Lake Terrace N. #204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 796 Village Lake Terrace N. #204 have a pool?
Yes, 796 Village Lake Terrace N. #204 has a pool.
Does 796 Village Lake Terrace N. #204 have accessible units?
No, 796 Village Lake Terrace N. #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 796 Village Lake Terrace N. #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 796 Village Lake Terrace N. #204 does not have units with dishwashers.

