796 Village Lake Terrace N. #204

Unit Amenities cable included ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse on-site laundry playground pool internet access tennis court

Updated 1BR/1BA Condo in St. Pete ft. ALL Brand New SS Appliances - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Very nice, all updated, brand new stainless steel appliances, 1 bed/ 1 bath , condo in Lake Village, Spectrum Cable and Internet included as well as Water and Trash. 2 Pools, Tennis Courts, Laundry Facility, Car wash station, Clubhouse and Playground onsite! Right across from pool, tennis courts and laundry facility. Centrally located to Downtown St.Pete and Tampa, very close to 275 ramp.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1525893



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.



