788 62nd Ave N
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:51 PM

788 62nd Ave N

788 62nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

788 62nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Edgemoor

Amenities

granite counters
carport
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
3/2 Home for rent in St. Pete Edgemoor! - Call today to make an appointment to see this remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath house for rent in St. Petersburg Edgemoor
neighborhood. New laminate and tile flooring throughout, fresh interior and exterior paint, newer kitchen appliances, cabinets, and granite counter-tops, covered carport, and fenced backyard.

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing please call,

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE3494054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 788 62nd Ave N have any available units?
788 62nd Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 788 62nd Ave N have?
Some of 788 62nd Ave N's amenities include granite counters, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 788 62nd Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
788 62nd Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 788 62nd Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 788 62nd Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 788 62nd Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 788 62nd Ave N offers parking.
Does 788 62nd Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 788 62nd Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 788 62nd Ave N have a pool?
No, 788 62nd Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 788 62nd Ave N have accessible units?
Yes, 788 62nd Ave N has accessible units.
Does 788 62nd Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 788 62nd Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

