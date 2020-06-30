788 62nd Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport parking

3/2 Home for rent in St. Pete Edgemoor! - Call today to make an appointment to see this remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath house for rent in St. Petersburg Edgemoor

neighborhood. New laminate and tile flooring throughout, fresh interior and exterior paint, newer kitchen appliances, cabinets, and granite counter-tops, covered carport, and fenced backyard.



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



To schedule a showing please call,



Palm Island Realty

(813) 321-0166



(RLNE3494054)