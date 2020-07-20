7838 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic neighborhood just a short walk or bike ride from the gorgeous Treasure Island beaches. This updated two bedroom home a has a huge wrap-around kitchen with granite counter tops, a breakfast bar with a pass-through to the living room. Newer windows throughout, newer sprinkler system in fenced yard and an additional family room complete this home. Terrazzo floors and cove ceilings in the living room. One-car garage with opener and washer/dryer. Zoned for Azalea Elementary, Azalea Middle and Boca Ciega High.