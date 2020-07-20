All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:23 PM

7838 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD N

7838 Causeway Boulevard North · No Longer Available
Location

7838 Causeway Boulevard North, St. Petersburg, FL 33707

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Fantastic neighborhood just a short walk or bike ride from the gorgeous Treasure Island beaches. This updated two bedroom home a has a huge wrap-around kitchen with granite counter tops, a breakfast bar with a pass-through to the living room. Newer windows throughout, newer sprinkler system in fenced yard and an additional family room complete this home. Terrazzo floors and cove ceilings in the living room. One-car garage with opener and washer/dryer. Zoned for Azalea Elementary, Azalea Middle and Boca Ciega High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7838 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD N have any available units?
7838 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7838 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD N have?
Some of 7838 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7838 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD N currently offering any rent specials?
7838 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7838 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD N pet-friendly?
No, 7838 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 7838 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD N offer parking?
Yes, 7838 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD N offers parking.
Does 7838 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7838 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7838 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD N have a pool?
No, 7838 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD N does not have a pool.
Does 7838 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD N have accessible units?
No, 7838 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD N does not have accessible units.
Does 7838 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7838 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD N has units with dishwashers.
