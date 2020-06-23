All apartments in St. Petersburg
7802 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD S
Last updated December 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

7802 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD S

7802 Causeway Boulevard South · No Longer Available
Location

7802 Causeway Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL 33707
South Causeway Isle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Available for annual rental! Call for pricing on Seasonal Rates.
ULTRA-CUSTOM WATERFRONT RESIDENCE! This EPIC home features the finest finishes & breathtaking expansive views of Boca Ciega Bay with over 93' of water frontage! Floor plan includes 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms & media room with 4,499 SQFT of luxury living! From the moment you arrive you're drawn to the grand style, huge French entry doors & tropical landscaping! Inside is amazing with high ceilings, tumbled travertine & solid wood floors along with solid wood trim & 8' solid doors throughout. The magnificent 5 star kitchen is complemented with granite counter tops, maple wood cabinetry, slow close drawers, large island, SS appliances including a Wolf gas range, counter depth fridge & walk-in wine cave/bar. The luxurious Master Suite features his & hers closets, dual sinks, a walk in shower and separate tub. Plenty of space to entertaining with a formal dining room, sitting room and an additional media room. Delight guests on the veranda, relax in the heated spa or hop in the pool to cool off! There's still more! Elevator to all levels, indoor laundry, new dock & 16k lift & a supersized 4+ car garage with a full gym! Spectacular central location to all the beaches, Tyrone Mall, Cobb Movie Theater & 15 mins to Downtown St Pete for restaurants, shopping, museums and so much entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7802 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD S have any available units?
7802 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7802 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD S have?
Some of 7802 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7802 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD S currently offering any rent specials?
7802 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7802 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD S pet-friendly?
No, 7802 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 7802 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD S offer parking?
Yes, 7802 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD S offers parking.
Does 7802 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7802 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7802 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD S have a pool?
Yes, 7802 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD S has a pool.
Does 7802 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD S have accessible units?
No, 7802 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD S does not have accessible units.
Does 7802 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7802 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD S has units with dishwashers.
