7802 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub media room

Available for annual rental! Call for pricing on Seasonal Rates.

ULTRA-CUSTOM WATERFRONT RESIDENCE! This EPIC home features the finest finishes & breathtaking expansive views of Boca Ciega Bay with over 93' of water frontage! Floor plan includes 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms & media room with 4,499 SQFT of luxury living! From the moment you arrive you're drawn to the grand style, huge French entry doors & tropical landscaping! Inside is amazing with high ceilings, tumbled travertine & solid wood floors along with solid wood trim & 8' solid doors throughout. The magnificent 5 star kitchen is complemented with granite counter tops, maple wood cabinetry, slow close drawers, large island, SS appliances including a Wolf gas range, counter depth fridge & walk-in wine cave/bar. The luxurious Master Suite features his & hers closets, dual sinks, a walk in shower and separate tub. Plenty of space to entertaining with a formal dining room, sitting room and an additional media room. Delight guests on the veranda, relax in the heated spa or hop in the pool to cool off! There's still more! Elevator to all levels, indoor laundry, new dock & 16k lift & a supersized 4+ car garage with a full gym! Spectacular central location to all the beaches, Tyrone Mall, Cobb Movie Theater & 15 mins to Downtown St Pete for restaurants, shopping, museums and so much entertainment.