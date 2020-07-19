All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 777 30th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
777 30th Ave N
Last updated August 2 2019 at 5:03 PM

777 30th Ave N

777 30th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

777 30th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Allendale Park - Five Points

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f904fb708b ---- Available now Second floor two bedroom retro chic apartment Large screened in patio area Brand new vinyl plank flooring throughout except carpet in bedroom On-site laundry Covered parking available for $15/mo Tenant pays all utilities-Water billed through ratio utility billing system One dog under 25 lbs or one cat considered with with pet app fee of $50, minimum $300 additional deposit for dog and $200 for cat, $25/mo per dog and $15/mo per cat. Current shot records, photo, animal license and renter\'s insurance for dogs. No aggressive dogs or aggressive breeds. $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; First month\'s rent due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 777 30th Ave N have any available units?
777 30th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 777 30th Ave N have?
Some of 777 30th Ave N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 777 30th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
777 30th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 777 30th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 777 30th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 777 30th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 777 30th Ave N offers parking.
Does 777 30th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 777 30th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 777 30th Ave N have a pool?
No, 777 30th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 777 30th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 777 30th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 777 30th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 777 30th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus