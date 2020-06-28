776 85th Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Bedroom 1 Bath in North St. Pete! - Welcome home! This 1950s solid block 2 bedroom 1 bath is a great place to settle in and call home. Located in a quiet neighborhood and an easy area for commuting, shopping, and dining. Close to beaches, access to Tampa, and Downtown St. Pete. Over 1000 square feet of great usable space including a large 1 car garage and fully screen rear patio. Brand new gray wood tile floors throughout compliment this open floorplan. Large fully fenced back yard for entertainment or a place for your pets to run. Home has an automatic garage door. Garage also has washer/dryer included but, not warranted by owner. Please call for your private showing today! Spencer @ 727-420-7822 or email Spencer@russellpg.com



(RLNE4233631)