Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

776 85th Ave N

776 85th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

776 85th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath in North St. Pete! - Welcome home! This 1950s solid block 2 bedroom 1 bath is a great place to settle in and call home. Located in a quiet neighborhood and an easy area for commuting, shopping, and dining. Close to beaches, access to Tampa, and Downtown St. Pete. Over 1000 square feet of great usable space including a large 1 car garage and fully screen rear patio. Brand new gray wood tile floors throughout compliment this open floorplan. Large fully fenced back yard for entertainment or a place for your pets to run. Home has an automatic garage door. Garage also has washer/dryer included but, not warranted by owner. Please call for your private showing today! Spencer @ 727-420-7822 or email Spencer@russellpg.com

(RLNE4233631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 776 85th Ave N have any available units?
776 85th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 776 85th Ave N have?
Some of 776 85th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 776 85th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
776 85th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 776 85th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 776 85th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 776 85th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 776 85th Ave N offers parking.
Does 776 85th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 776 85th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 776 85th Ave N have a pool?
No, 776 85th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 776 85th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 776 85th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 776 85th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 776 85th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
