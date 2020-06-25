775 N Village Lake Dr N 204

Amenities
Awesome 1bed/1bath St Pete Condo, great location! - Property Id: 108318
Upscale 1 bed/1 bath 2nd floor condo in a great location minutes to Tampa, downtown St Pete or Clearwater. Travertine marble floors throughout, crown moldings, granite countertops in kitchen and bath. Stainless steel appliances. Huge walk in bedroom closet with new Bosch stacking washer/dryer. Upscale window treatments, ceiling fans and lighting fixtures. Extra closets in living area and pantry closet in kitchen. Wall to wall windows and slider to balcony overlooking tennis courts and pool area. Assigned parking directly in front of unit with plenty of guest parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108318
Property Id 108318
(RLNE4788241)