775 N Village Lake Dr N 204

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly tennis court

Awesome 1bed/1bath St Pete Condo, great location! - Property Id: 108318



Upscale 1 bed/1 bath 2nd floor condo in a great location minutes to Tampa, downtown St Pete or Clearwater. Travertine marble floors throughout, crown moldings, granite countertops in kitchen and bath. Stainless steel appliances. Huge walk in bedroom closet with new Bosch stacking washer/dryer. Upscale window treatments, ceiling fans and lighting fixtures. Extra closets in living area and pantry closet in kitchen. Wall to wall windows and slider to balcony overlooking tennis courts and pool area. Assigned parking directly in front of unit with plenty of guest parking.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108318

Property Id 108318



(RLNE4788241)