St. Petersburg, FL
775 N Village Lake Dr N 204
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:46 AM

775 N Village Lake Dr N 204

775 N Village Dr N · No Longer Available
Location

775 N Village Dr N, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
Awesome 1bed/1bath St Pete Condo, great location! - Property Id: 108318

Upscale 1 bed/1 bath 2nd floor condo in a great location minutes to Tampa, downtown St Pete or Clearwater. Travertine marble floors throughout, crown moldings, granite countertops in kitchen and bath. Stainless steel appliances. Huge walk in bedroom closet with new Bosch stacking washer/dryer. Upscale window treatments, ceiling fans and lighting fixtures. Extra closets in living area and pantry closet in kitchen. Wall to wall windows and slider to balcony overlooking tennis courts and pool area. Assigned parking directly in front of unit with plenty of guest parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108318
Property Id 108318

(RLNE4788241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 775 N Village Lake Dr N 204 have any available units?
775 N Village Lake Dr N 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 775 N Village Lake Dr N 204 have?
Some of 775 N Village Lake Dr N 204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 775 N Village Lake Dr N 204 currently offering any rent specials?
775 N Village Lake Dr N 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 775 N Village Lake Dr N 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 775 N Village Lake Dr N 204 is pet friendly.
Does 775 N Village Lake Dr N 204 offer parking?
Yes, 775 N Village Lake Dr N 204 offers parking.
Does 775 N Village Lake Dr N 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 775 N Village Lake Dr N 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 775 N Village Lake Dr N 204 have a pool?
Yes, 775 N Village Lake Dr N 204 has a pool.
Does 775 N Village Lake Dr N 204 have accessible units?
No, 775 N Village Lake Dr N 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 775 N Village Lake Dr N 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 775 N Village Lake Dr N 204 has units with dishwashers.
