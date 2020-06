Amenities

This home will charm your socks off. Welcome to the Arcadia neighborhood full of beautiful homes with great curb appeal. This home features a 1 car garage and ample driveway for parking as well as parking on the street for guests. Open the front door into the quaint living room and beautiful remodeled kitchen featuring Corian corner tops, stainless steel appliances and stainless range hood. The large master suite features a fully remodeled master bathroom featuring marble tile and glass shower. Guest bedroom and bathroom adjacent, just bring your toothbrush! Garage houses washer and dryer and the large back yard has plenty of room for your boat or RV! Double swing gate access to the alley in the back. Shed out back perfect for extra storage as well. The location can't be beat! close to 4th street, Downtown St. Pete and interstate access. Agent or buyer to confirm all room dimensions.