760 17th Ave S

Amenities
LOCATION!!!! Less than 2 miles to heart of downtown St. Pete - Excellent location less than 2 miles to the heart of downtown!! We have it all, USF campus, All Children's and Bayfront Hospitals, I-275 and world famous beaches of Ft. Desoto, Passagrille and St. Pete Beach only 8 miles.
Large unit, Nice block apartment with off street parking. Water/trash and washer/dryer included.
Call, text or email me for a look.
***SORRY NO SECT 8 or VOUCHERS****
www.stpeteforrent.com 727-564-3777
$700 sec dep $200 pet deposit
(RLNE5167680)