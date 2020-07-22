760 17th Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LOCATION!!!! Less than 2 miles to heart of downtown St. Pete - Excellent location less than 2 miles to the heart of downtown!! We have it all, USF campus, All Children's and Bayfront Hospitals, I-275 and world famous beaches of Ft. Desoto, Passagrille and St. Pete Beach only 8 miles.



Large unit, Nice block apartment with off street parking. Water/trash and washer/dryer included.



Call, text or email me for a look.



***SORRY NO SECT 8 or VOUCHERS****



www.stpeteforrent.com 727-564-3777

$700 sec dep $200 pet deposit



(RLNE5167680)