Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath, upstairs garage apartment available now. Good sized rooms with lots of natural light. Wood flooring in the living room and kitchen. Private fenced in side yard to enjoy the outdoors. Convenient to downtown St Petersburg and I-275. The apartment shares the lot with a detached house in front. Small pet OK w/approval. $50 application fee each adult 18 and older. Water, sewer, trash, lawn, and pest control included in monthly rent.