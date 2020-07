Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

St Petersburg, FL. Private, furnished room sharing bath with one other. House share with two friendly and respectful males. View of Boca Ciega Bay and close to beaches. Safe and desirable area. Lanai with grilling.Shared newly renovated kitchen with new appliances.



Must be clean, quiet, honest and respectful of others and property. You will enjoy the same from us.



Background check, good credit, 1st, last and $500 deposit required. We will start week to week @ $175/week.