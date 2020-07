Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Move in ready 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1 car garage in North St Pete. This home features original hardwood floors in the front room and bedrooms and laminate floors in family room. The updated kitchen features granite countertops, wood cabinets, and pantry. Fully fenced back yard with rear alley way entry to the one car garage. Minutes to I-275, downtown, shopping, dining, and beaches. Tenant to pay $125.00 Tenant Processing Fee prior to move in.