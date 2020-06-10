All apartments in St. Petersburg
7401 5th Ave N #17
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

7401 5th Ave N #17

7401 5th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

7401 5th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Azalea Homes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c4b4fec08a ---- Available October 1st (currently tenant occupied) for move in within 30 days 12 mo minimum lease Spacious, open 1 BR apartment on second floor with a HUGE private balcony. Balcony adds approximately 250 sf to your living space. Enjoy the glorious Florida weather on your private balcony! Sliders from living room and bedroom open onto the balcony Large kitchen with white wood cabinets and white appliances; dark butcher block countertops Short drive to Gulf beaches! On site coin laundry Storage available for $35 per month; covered parking available for $25 per month Dogs and cats OK (limit 2) with pet app fee of $50, minimum $300 additional deposit for dog and $200 for cat, $25/mo per dog and $15/mo per cat. Applicants with dogs are required to provide a photo, animal license, current shot records and have renter's insurance with pet liability. $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month's rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7401 5th Ave N #17 have any available units?
7401 5th Ave N #17 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7401 5th Ave N #17 have?
Some of 7401 5th Ave N #17's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7401 5th Ave N #17 currently offering any rent specials?
7401 5th Ave N #17 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7401 5th Ave N #17 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7401 5th Ave N #17 is pet friendly.
Does 7401 5th Ave N #17 offer parking?
Yes, 7401 5th Ave N #17 offers parking.
Does 7401 5th Ave N #17 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7401 5th Ave N #17 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7401 5th Ave N #17 have a pool?
No, 7401 5th Ave N #17 does not have a pool.
Does 7401 5th Ave N #17 have accessible units?
No, 7401 5th Ave N #17 does not have accessible units.
Does 7401 5th Ave N #17 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7401 5th Ave N #17 does not have units with dishwashers.
