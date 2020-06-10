7401 5th Ave N #17

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c4b4fec08a ---- Available October 1st (currently tenant occupied) for move in within 30 days 12 mo minimum lease Spacious, open 1 BR apartment on second floor with a HUGE private balcony. Balcony adds approximately 250 sf to your living space. Enjoy the glorious Florida weather on your private balcony! Sliders from living room and bedroom open onto the balcony Large kitchen with white wood cabinets and white appliances; dark butcher block countertops Short drive to Gulf beaches! On site coin laundry Storage available for $35 per month; covered parking available for $25 per month Dogs and cats OK (limit 2) with pet app fee of $50, minimum $300 additional deposit for dog and $200 for cat, $25/mo per dog and $15/mo per cat. Applicants with dogs are required to provide a photo, animal license, current shot records and have renter's insurance with pet liability. $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month's rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit