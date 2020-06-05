7401 1/2 1st Ave N - Lower

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Charming One Bedroom Apartment - Charming 1 bedroom 1 bath carriage house apartment with a bonus room, eat-in kitchen with updated quartz counter tops and bright large rooms. Central heat & air, along with natural gas appliances included. Tucked away on the north end of the property is this detached two story building. This 1st floor unit is separate from the main house offering lots of light and privacy and includes a privacy fence separating the units. Off-street parking only. Walking distance to the beautiful Sunset Park, local New York Bagel shop and some great restaurants. Included Amenities : Internet , Water/Sewer/Trash, Quarterly Pest Control ,Washer and Dryer Pet Friendly!



Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, and fair to good credit. Move Ready Ready to move in!!



Ready to move in!! PLEASE NOTE: PROPERTY IS RENTED IN ITS "AS IS " CONDITION. ALL LISTING PRICES AND AVAILABILITY OF EACH RENTAL IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE! NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO VIEWING



