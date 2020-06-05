All apartments in St. Petersburg
7401 1/2 1st Ave N - Lower

7401 1/2 1st Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

7401 1/2 1st Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
La Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Charming One Bedroom Apartment - Charming 1 bedroom 1 bath carriage house apartment with a bonus room, eat-in kitchen with updated quartz counter tops and bright large rooms. Central heat & air, along with natural gas appliances included. Tucked away on the north end of the property is this detached two story building. This 1st floor unit is separate from the main house offering lots of light and privacy and includes a privacy fence separating the units. Off-street parking only. Walking distance to the beautiful Sunset Park, local New York Bagel shop and some great restaurants. Included Amenities : Internet , Water/Sewer/Trash, Quarterly Pest Control ,Washer and Dryer Pet Friendly!

Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, and fair to good credit. Move Ready Ready to move in!!

Ready to move in!! PLEASE NOTE: PROPERTY IS RENTED IN ITS "AS IS " CONDITION. ALL LISTING PRICES AND AVAILABILITY OF EACH RENTAL IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE! NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO VIEWING

(RLNE5140251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7401 1/2 1st Ave N - Lower have any available units?
7401 1/2 1st Ave N - Lower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7401 1/2 1st Ave N - Lower have?
Some of 7401 1/2 1st Ave N - Lower's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7401 1/2 1st Ave N - Lower currently offering any rent specials?
7401 1/2 1st Ave N - Lower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7401 1/2 1st Ave N - Lower pet-friendly?
Yes, 7401 1/2 1st Ave N - Lower is pet friendly.
Does 7401 1/2 1st Ave N - Lower offer parking?
Yes, 7401 1/2 1st Ave N - Lower offers parking.
Does 7401 1/2 1st Ave N - Lower have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7401 1/2 1st Ave N - Lower offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7401 1/2 1st Ave N - Lower have a pool?
No, 7401 1/2 1st Ave N - Lower does not have a pool.
Does 7401 1/2 1st Ave N - Lower have accessible units?
No, 7401 1/2 1st Ave N - Lower does not have accessible units.
Does 7401 1/2 1st Ave N - Lower have units with dishwashers?
No, 7401 1/2 1st Ave N - Lower does not have units with dishwashers.
