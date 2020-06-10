Amenities

pet friendly parking

734 43RD AVE NE Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in hugely popular NE St Pete - Are you looking for a home in the very convenient area of NE St. Petersburg?

This is just on the market for rent! 3 bedroom split plan home with two full bathrooms.

On and off street parking and privacy!

Solid surface flooring throughout.

The construction has concrete block and stucco quiet and efficiency.

It is offered unfurnished and on an annual basis.

Small pets may be okay with approval.

Call Julie for more details (727) 440-8108



No Cats Allowed



