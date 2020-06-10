All apartments in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg, FL
734 43RD AVE NE
734 43RD AVE NE

734 43rd Avenue Northeast
Location

734 43rd Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Placido Gardens

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
734 43RD AVE NE Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in hugely popular NE St Pete - Are you looking for a home in the very convenient area of NE St. Petersburg?
This is just on the market for rent! 3 bedroom split plan home with two full bathrooms.
On and off street parking and privacy!
Solid surface flooring throughout.
The construction has concrete block and stucco quiet and efficiency.
It is offered unfurnished and on an annual basis.
Small pets may be okay with approval.
Call Julie for more details (727) 440-8108

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4764203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 734 43RD AVE NE have any available units?
734 43RD AVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 734 43RD AVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
734 43RD AVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 43RD AVE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 734 43RD AVE NE is pet friendly.
Does 734 43RD AVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 734 43RD AVE NE offers parking.
Does 734 43RD AVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 734 43RD AVE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 43RD AVE NE have a pool?
No, 734 43RD AVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 734 43RD AVE NE have accessible units?
No, 734 43RD AVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 734 43RD AVE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 734 43RD AVE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 734 43RD AVE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 734 43RD AVE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
