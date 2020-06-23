All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated October 12 2019

7301 5th St N #1

7301 5th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

7301 5th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Fossil Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Unit #1 Available 10/14/19 2/1+ office/dining space - Property Id: 157547

Central AC recently installed, no more window units
updated 2/1 + extra room for an office or dining room. Sold Block unit in a great neighborhood. Terrazzo throughout floor. updated kitchen & bathroom, new interior paint, covered parking and street parking. It's centrally located just mins to 4th St., downtown St pete, the beaches, Clearwater, and Tampa. It is available after 10/1/2019. More pics are coming on the way.
Application fee is $50 per adult. No evictions, no landlord collections, no utility collections.
Tenant responsible for water and power.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157547p
Property Id 157547

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5158347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7301 5th St N #1 have any available units?
7301 5th St N #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7301 5th St N #1 have?
Some of 7301 5th St N #1's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7301 5th St N #1 currently offering any rent specials?
7301 5th St N #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7301 5th St N #1 pet-friendly?
No, 7301 5th St N #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 7301 5th St N #1 offer parking?
Yes, 7301 5th St N #1 offers parking.
Does 7301 5th St N #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7301 5th St N #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7301 5th St N #1 have a pool?
No, 7301 5th St N #1 does not have a pool.
Does 7301 5th St N #1 have accessible units?
No, 7301 5th St N #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7301 5th St N #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7301 5th St N #1 has units with dishwashers.
