7301 5th St N #1

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Unit #1 Available 10/14/19 2/1+ office/dining space - Property Id: 157547



Central AC recently installed, no more window units

updated 2/1 + extra room for an office or dining room. Sold Block unit in a great neighborhood. Terrazzo throughout floor. updated kitchen & bathroom, new interior paint, covered parking and street parking. It's centrally located just mins to 4th St., downtown St pete, the beaches, Clearwater, and Tampa. It is available after 10/1/2019. More pics are coming on the way.

Application fee is $50 per adult. No evictions, no landlord collections, no utility collections.

Tenant responsible for water and power.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157547p

Property Id 157547



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5158347)