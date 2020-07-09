All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 7210 5th Av.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
7210 5th Av
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7210 5th Av

7210 5th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7210 5th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
La Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f0a7321003 ----
Available for a 10 or 12 month lease. Would be great for a temporary assignment or a law student. This lovely bright and airy home has been beautifully remodeled with an open floor plan - everything updated! Newer bamboo flooring and carpet; crown molding; new windows with plantation shutters throughout. Bathroom updated and kitchen completely updated including all new cabinets, granite counter and LG stainless steel appliances. This open floor plan also includes an office space and an additional utility room for maximum storage with inside laundry. There is also a 412 sq. ft. family room maybe use as an additional bedroom or provide a nice room for entertainment with a wraparound deck out the back to enjoy the outdoors making this a very spacious home. The private fenced in backyard is very large and would easily have room for a pool or additional parking for an RV or Boat with access off the back alley. The roof is in excellent condition and is approximately 4 years old. The AC is also 4 years old with all duct work updated and replaced this year. Nicely manicured yard; this home has great curb appeal and is located in the historic Park Street district two blocks from the Pinellas Trail. Just a short distance to Treasure Island beach and Tyrone shopping area. This is a must see. Move right in. One month rent, security deposit and a one time admin fee moves you in.

1 Bathroom
Inside Utility
Remodeled
Storage
Two Bedroom
Updated Kitchen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7210 5th Av have any available units?
7210 5th Av doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7210 5th Av have?
Some of 7210 5th Av's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7210 5th Av currently offering any rent specials?
7210 5th Av is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7210 5th Av pet-friendly?
No, 7210 5th Av is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 7210 5th Av offer parking?
Yes, 7210 5th Av offers parking.
Does 7210 5th Av have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7210 5th Av does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7210 5th Av have a pool?
Yes, 7210 5th Av has a pool.
Does 7210 5th Av have accessible units?
No, 7210 5th Av does not have accessible units.
Does 7210 5th Av have units with dishwashers?
No, 7210 5th Av does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus