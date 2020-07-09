7210 5th Av

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Available for a 10 or 12 month lease. Would be great for a temporary assignment or a law student. This lovely bright and airy home has been beautifully remodeled with an open floor plan - everything updated! Newer bamboo flooring and carpet; crown molding; new windows with plantation shutters throughout. Bathroom updated and kitchen completely updated including all new cabinets, granite counter and LG stainless steel appliances. This open floor plan also includes an office space and an additional utility room for maximum storage with inside laundry. There is also a 412 sq. ft. family room maybe use as an additional bedroom or provide a nice room for entertainment with a wraparound deck out the back to enjoy the outdoors making this a very spacious home. The private fenced in backyard is very large and would easily have room for a pool or additional parking for an RV or Boat with access off the back alley. The roof is in excellent condition and is approximately 4 years old. The AC is also 4 years old with all duct work updated and replaced this year. Nicely manicured yard; this home has great curb appeal and is located in the historic Park Street district two blocks from the Pinellas Trail. Just a short distance to Treasure Island beach and Tyrone shopping area. This is a must see. Move right in. One month rent, security deposit and a one time admin fee moves you in.



1 Bathroom

Inside Utility

Remodeled

Storage

Two Bedroom

Updated Kitchen