Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7111 MOUNT HAWTHORNE ROAD NE

7111 Mt Hawthorne Rd NE · No Longer Available
Location

7111 Mt Hawthorne Rd NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Mobel Americana

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
air conditioning
microwave
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This charming 2 bed/2 bath home is waiting for the renter who wants a comfortable home in a gated community. Annual rental fee of $1,000 per month includes water/sewer, trash, lawn mowing, pest control and use of all amenities of the community. Only other fees are electric and cable/dish service of your choice. Home has 2015 HVAC system, roofover, freshly cleaned carpet in living room and bedrooms and newer laminate flooring in kitchen and dining rooms. Kitchen has microwave, stove, refrigerator and plenty of cabinet space. Comes furnished including dishes and silverware. Storage shed and two-car carport. Laundry facilities are located within community. Home is located in Americana Cove, a 55+ waterfront community conveniently located only 10 minutes to downtown St. Petersburg and 15 minutes to I-275 and airports. Sorry no pets. Background/credit application fee of $100 and orientation with manager required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7111 MOUNT HAWTHORNE ROAD NE have any available units?
7111 MOUNT HAWTHORNE ROAD NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7111 MOUNT HAWTHORNE ROAD NE have?
Some of 7111 MOUNT HAWTHORNE ROAD NE's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7111 MOUNT HAWTHORNE ROAD NE currently offering any rent specials?
7111 MOUNT HAWTHORNE ROAD NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7111 MOUNT HAWTHORNE ROAD NE pet-friendly?
No, 7111 MOUNT HAWTHORNE ROAD NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 7111 MOUNT HAWTHORNE ROAD NE offer parking?
Yes, 7111 MOUNT HAWTHORNE ROAD NE does offer parking.
Does 7111 MOUNT HAWTHORNE ROAD NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7111 MOUNT HAWTHORNE ROAD NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7111 MOUNT HAWTHORNE ROAD NE have a pool?
No, 7111 MOUNT HAWTHORNE ROAD NE does not have a pool.
Does 7111 MOUNT HAWTHORNE ROAD NE have accessible units?
No, 7111 MOUNT HAWTHORNE ROAD NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7111 MOUNT HAWTHORNE ROAD NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7111 MOUNT HAWTHORNE ROAD NE does not have units with dishwashers.
