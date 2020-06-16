7111 MOUNT HAWTHORNE ROAD NE

Amenities

This charming 2 bed/2 bath home is waiting for the renter who wants a comfortable home in a gated community. Annual rental fee of $1,000 per month includes water/sewer, trash, lawn mowing, pest control and use of all amenities of the community. Only other fees are electric and cable/dish service of your choice. Home has 2015 HVAC system, roofover, freshly cleaned carpet in living room and bedrooms and newer laminate flooring in kitchen and dining rooms. Kitchen has microwave, stove, refrigerator and plenty of cabinet space. Comes furnished including dishes and silverware. Storage shed and two-car carport. Laundry facilities are located within community. Home is located in Americana Cove, a 55+ waterfront community conveniently located only 10 minutes to downtown St. Petersburg and 15 minutes to I-275 and airports. Sorry no pets. Background/credit application fee of $100 and orientation with manager required.