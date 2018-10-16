7100 8th Avenue North

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Centrally located in the wonderful Jungle Prada/Azalea neighborhoods off Park Street, a quiet dead end directly on the Pinellas Trail with a secure yet accessible fence opening on to the trail. Almost directly behind St. Petersburg College and walking distance to Tyrone Square Mall, Publix and the Azalea park complex. Unit is located in the front of a four-plex with 2 units in the front and 2 on the side. Private small fenced yard and large private patio is rimmed with mulched beds ready to plant your favorite flowers. The comfortable 2 bed unit features ceramic tile, central AC and was painted in the last 6 months. The kitchen has a dishwasher. Both bedrooms are good sized with large closets. The four-plex features a 4 bay garage with openers, one space for each unit, and a large locked storage area for each apartment in the garage. Windows throughout the complex have just been replaced with energy efficient impact windows. Coin laundry for all tenants use. Owner pays water, sewer and garbage. Cats and small dogs ok. No smoking in unit. Stable job and good rental history required. No serious crimes or evictions.