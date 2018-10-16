All apartments in St. Petersburg
7100 8th Avenue North

Location

7100 8th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Azalea Homes

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Centrally located in the wonderful Jungle Prada/Azalea neighborhoods off Park Street, a quiet dead end directly on the Pinellas Trail with a secure yet accessible fence opening on to the trail. Almost directly behind St. Petersburg College and walking distance to Tyrone Square Mall, Publix and the Azalea park complex. Unit is located in the front of a four-plex with 2 units in the front and 2 on the side. Private small fenced yard and large private patio is rimmed with mulched beds ready to plant your favorite flowers. The comfortable 2 bed unit features ceramic tile, central AC and was painted in the last 6 months. The kitchen has a dishwasher. Both bedrooms are good sized with large closets. The four-plex features a 4 bay garage with openers, one space for each unit, and a large locked storage area for each apartment in the garage. Windows throughout the complex have just been replaced with energy efficient impact windows. Coin laundry for all tenants use. Owner pays water, sewer and garbage. Cats and small dogs ok. No smoking in unit. Stable job and good rental history required. No serious crimes or evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7100 8th Avenue North have any available units?
7100 8th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7100 8th Avenue North have?
Some of 7100 8th Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7100 8th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
7100 8th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7100 8th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 7100 8th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 7100 8th Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 7100 8th Avenue North offers parking.
Does 7100 8th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7100 8th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7100 8th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 7100 8th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 7100 8th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 7100 8th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 7100 8th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7100 8th Avenue North has units with dishwashers.
