7070 17TH WAY N

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Come and see this amazing 3 bedroom Meadowlawn pool home. This property is a gardener's dream place! Huge back and side yards that are totally fenced. This home is perfect if you want privacy and tropical areas to look at and entertain in. This home features a split bedroom floor plan. The master bedroom and bath are on one side of the home with a laundry and storage room. The other 2 bedrooms are are on the other side with a newly remodeled gorgeous bathroom with subway tile. The home is built around a inground pool and gigantic covered lanai area. The kitchen faces a lovely famiy room with a stone front fireplace. The kitchen has countertop seating and plenty of storage. The appliances are newer and stainless steel. The pool has been resurfaced and has a brand ew energy efficient pool pump. The A/C is from 2015 and the roof is a 30 year roof and was installed 15 years ago. Schedule your appointment today.