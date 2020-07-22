7070 17th Way North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702 Meadowlawn
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Come and see this amazing 3 bedroom Meadowlawn pool home. This property is a gardener's dream place! Huge back and side yards that are totally fenced. This home is perfect if you want privacy and tropical areas to look at and entertain in. This home features a split bedroom floor plan. The master bedroom and bath are on one side of the home with a laundry and storage room. The other 2 bedrooms are are on the other side with a newly remodeled gorgeous bathroom with subway tile. The home is built around a inground pool and gigantic covered lanai area. The kitchen faces a lovely famiy room with a stone front fireplace. The kitchen has countertop seating and plenty of storage. The appliances are newer and stainless steel. The pool has been resurfaced and has a brand ew energy efficient pool pump. The A/C is from 2015 and the roof is a 30 year roof and was installed 15 years ago. Schedule your appointment today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7070 17TH WAY N have any available units?
7070 17TH WAY N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.