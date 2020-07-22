All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated December 2 2019 at 11:32 AM

7070 17TH WAY N

7070 17th Way North · No Longer Available
Location

7070 17th Way North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Meadowlawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Come and see this amazing 3 bedroom Meadowlawn pool home. This property is a gardener's dream place! Huge back and side yards that are totally fenced. This home is perfect if you want privacy and tropical areas to look at and entertain in. This home features a split bedroom floor plan. The master bedroom and bath are on one side of the home with a laundry and storage room. The other 2 bedrooms are are on the other side with a newly remodeled gorgeous bathroom with subway tile. The home is built around a inground pool and gigantic covered lanai area. The kitchen faces a lovely famiy room with a stone front fireplace. The kitchen has countertop seating and plenty of storage. The appliances are newer and stainless steel. The pool has been resurfaced and has a brand ew energy efficient pool pump. The A/C is from 2015 and the roof is a 30 year roof and was installed 15 years ago. Schedule your appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7070 17TH WAY N have any available units?
7070 17TH WAY N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7070 17TH WAY N have?
Some of 7070 17TH WAY N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7070 17TH WAY N currently offering any rent specials?
7070 17TH WAY N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7070 17TH WAY N pet-friendly?
No, 7070 17TH WAY N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 7070 17TH WAY N offer parking?
No, 7070 17TH WAY N does not offer parking.
Does 7070 17TH WAY N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7070 17TH WAY N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7070 17TH WAY N have a pool?
Yes, 7070 17TH WAY N has a pool.
Does 7070 17TH WAY N have accessible units?
No, 7070 17TH WAY N does not have accessible units.
Does 7070 17TH WAY N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7070 17TH WAY N has units with dishwashers.
