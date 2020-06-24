All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM

701 75th Ave N

701 75th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

701 75th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Fossil Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Block Home Located In the Fossil Park Neighborhood - Sweet and cozy home in the desirable Fossil Park neighborhood. Home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, an open living/dining layout, updated kitchen and a spacious bonus room, perfect for a den, office or guest room. There are easy care tile floors throughout, central heat and air, and an inside laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups and room for extra storage. There is a large private fenced back yard with alley access. Conveniently located near 4th Street, Gandy Blvd, Fossil Park, Gateway Mall, library, schools, I-275 and more!

Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, fair to good credit, and background check.

Property rented in its As-Is condition. All listing prices and availability of each rental are subject to change without notice. No applications will be accepted prior to viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4787131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 75th Ave N have any available units?
701 75th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 75th Ave N have?
Some of 701 75th Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 75th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
701 75th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 75th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 701 75th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 701 75th Ave N offer parking?
No, 701 75th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 701 75th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 75th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 75th Ave N have a pool?
No, 701 75th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 701 75th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 701 75th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 701 75th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 75th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
