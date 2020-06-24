701 75th Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Block Home Located In the Fossil Park Neighborhood - Sweet and cozy home in the desirable Fossil Park neighborhood. Home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, an open living/dining layout, updated kitchen and a spacious bonus room, perfect for a den, office or guest room. There are easy care tile floors throughout, central heat and air, and an inside laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups and room for extra storage. There is a large private fenced back yard with alley access. Conveniently located near 4th Street, Gandy Blvd, Fossil Park, Gateway Mall, library, schools, I-275 and more!



Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, fair to good credit, and background check.



Property rented in its As-Is condition. All listing prices and availability of each rental are subject to change without notice. No applications will be accepted prior to viewing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4787131)