St. Petersburg, FL
7000 MOUNT ARLINGTON DRIVE NE
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:07 PM

7000 MOUNT ARLINGTON DRIVE NE

7000 Mount Arlington Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7000 Mount Arlington Drive Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Mobel Americana

Amenities

hardwood floors
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Enjoy waterfront living in this home with lots of living space. With 2 bed/2 full baths, family room, Florida room provides room to stretch out and relax and live the Florida lifestyle.hardwood floor, Ceiling fans, Central heat and A/C in home, gas stove and water heater. Monthly maintenance fee of $250 includes lawn mowing, 24 hour gate, trash removal, water/sewer and all amenities in the community. It comes furnished including a golf cart. This is a 55 + waterfront community with a club house, two boat ramps, heated swimming pool and fitness facility. Buyer must pass a background check and be approved. Don't miss this waterfront home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7000 MOUNT ARLINGTON DRIVE NE have any available units?
7000 MOUNT ARLINGTON DRIVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7000 MOUNT ARLINGTON DRIVE NE have?
Some of 7000 MOUNT ARLINGTON DRIVE NE's amenities include hardwood floors, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7000 MOUNT ARLINGTON DRIVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
7000 MOUNT ARLINGTON DRIVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7000 MOUNT ARLINGTON DRIVE NE pet-friendly?
No, 7000 MOUNT ARLINGTON DRIVE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 7000 MOUNT ARLINGTON DRIVE NE offer parking?
No, 7000 MOUNT ARLINGTON DRIVE NE does not offer parking.
Does 7000 MOUNT ARLINGTON DRIVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7000 MOUNT ARLINGTON DRIVE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7000 MOUNT ARLINGTON DRIVE NE have a pool?
Yes, 7000 MOUNT ARLINGTON DRIVE NE has a pool.
Does 7000 MOUNT ARLINGTON DRIVE NE have accessible units?
No, 7000 MOUNT ARLINGTON DRIVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7000 MOUNT ARLINGTON DRIVE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7000 MOUNT ARLINGTON DRIVE NE does not have units with dishwashers.

