7000 MOUNT ARLINGTON DRIVE NE

Amenities
Enjoy waterfront living in this home with lots of living space. With 2 bed/2 full baths, family room, Florida room provides room to stretch out and relax and live the Florida lifestyle.hardwood floor, Ceiling fans, Central heat and A/C in home, gas stove and water heater. Monthly maintenance fee of $250 includes lawn mowing, 24 hour gate, trash removal, water/sewer and all amenities in the community. It comes furnished including a golf cart. This is a 55 + waterfront community with a club house, two boat ramps, heated swimming pool and fitness facility. Buyer must pass a background check and be approved. Don't miss this waterfront home.