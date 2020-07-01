7000 MOUNT ARLINGTON DRIVE NE

Amenities

hardwood floors gym pool air conditioning ceiling fan clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Enjoy waterfront living in this home with lots of living space. With 2 bed/2 full baths, family room, Florida room provides room to stretch out and relax and live the Florida lifestyle.hardwood floor, Ceiling fans, Central heat and A/C in home, gas stove and water heater. Monthly maintenance fee of $250 includes lawn mowing, 24 hour gate, trash removal, water/sewer and all amenities in the community. It comes furnished including a golf cart. This is a 55 + waterfront community with a club house, two boat ramps, heated swimming pool and fitness facility. Buyer must pass a background check and be approved. Don't miss this waterfront home.