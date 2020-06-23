All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 15 2020 at 5:07 AM

7000 5TH STREET N

7000 5th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

7000 5th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Fossil Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Private, quiet dead end location for this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage single family home in an excellent North St. Pete spot. Curb appeal and plenty of convenient parking right out front. The home features a great open lay out and a split bedroom plan with vaulted ceilings in the living room. The kitchen provides plenty of counter space and lots of storage, as well as nice appliances. The master bedroom features an en suite bath with beautiful neutral color tile and a walk in closet. Convenient 1 car garage is attached and houses the washer and dryer. French doors lead to the large back yard deck und a shade tree,- ideal place to relax after work for backyard get togethers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7000 5TH STREET N have any available units?
7000 5TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7000 5TH STREET N have?
Some of 7000 5TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7000 5TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
7000 5TH STREET N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7000 5TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 7000 5TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 7000 5TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 7000 5TH STREET N does offer parking.
Does 7000 5TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7000 5TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7000 5TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 7000 5TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 7000 5TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 7000 5TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 7000 5TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7000 5TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
