7000 5TH STREET N

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Private, quiet dead end location for this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage single family home in an excellent North St. Pete spot. Curb appeal and plenty of convenient parking right out front. The home features a great open lay out and a split bedroom plan with vaulted ceilings in the living room. The kitchen provides plenty of counter space and lots of storage, as well as nice appliances. The master bedroom features an en suite bath with beautiful neutral color tile and a walk in closet. Convenient 1 car garage is attached and houses the washer and dryer. French doors lead to the large back yard deck und a shade tree,- ideal place to relax after work for backyard get togethers.