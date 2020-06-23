700 63rd Avenue South

Amenities
SORRY, NO PETS This 2/1, 1 car garage Pinellas Point home has been completely updated for lovely, serene living just minutes from downtown St. Petersburg, and St. Pete beaches. The quiet neighborhood offers peaceful living with all life's convenience surrounding the house. Pets are welcomed upon owners' approval. Call 727-888-5255 for showings.
11x8 dining
9x8 kitchen
21x13 living
Bed 1 9x 13
Bed 2 10x 9
5x7 bath
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.