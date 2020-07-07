All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6923 Stonesthrow Cir N Apt 4103

6923 Stones Throw Cir N · No Longer Available
Location

6923 Stones Throw Cir N, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
tennis court
Call Robin Guy-Danner 727-331-8256
First floor,Pond view,2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath unit, freshly painted, bathrooms remodeled . A desirable community for all ages and has a large relaxing pool deck, heated spa, clubhouse & tennis courts. Minutes to beautiful Gulf of Mexico Beaches and Downtown St Pete. Walk to Tyrone Square Mall, bus lines, new Cobb movie theater, etc and enjoy one of the main hubs of St Pete's shopping and dining. Nearby is the Pinellas Trail and the Saturday morning Azalea Farmers Market. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6923 Stonesthrow Cir N Apt 4103 have any available units?
6923 Stonesthrow Cir N Apt 4103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6923 Stonesthrow Cir N Apt 4103 have?
Some of 6923 Stonesthrow Cir N Apt 4103's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6923 Stonesthrow Cir N Apt 4103 currently offering any rent specials?
6923 Stonesthrow Cir N Apt 4103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6923 Stonesthrow Cir N Apt 4103 pet-friendly?
No, 6923 Stonesthrow Cir N Apt 4103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6923 Stonesthrow Cir N Apt 4103 offer parking?
Yes, 6923 Stonesthrow Cir N Apt 4103 offers parking.
Does 6923 Stonesthrow Cir N Apt 4103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6923 Stonesthrow Cir N Apt 4103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6923 Stonesthrow Cir N Apt 4103 have a pool?
Yes, 6923 Stonesthrow Cir N Apt 4103 has a pool.
Does 6923 Stonesthrow Cir N Apt 4103 have accessible units?
No, 6923 Stonesthrow Cir N Apt 4103 does not have accessible units.
Does 6923 Stonesthrow Cir N Apt 4103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6923 Stonesthrow Cir N Apt 4103 has units with dishwashers.

