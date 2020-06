Amenities

pool tennis court range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

What a great find, in a great community. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom property that is unfurnished and is an annual rental. This condo is conveniently located to everything that you will need. There is an open floor plan with a beautiful view of a cute and quaint pond. You can enjoy a nice swim in the large pool and a tennis game on the courts.