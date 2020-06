Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1 car garage for rent. Master bedroom has private bathroom and walk-in closet. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, wood cabinets, and plenty of storage. Large fenced and shaded backyard with shed. Washer/dryer hookups in garage. Close to shopping, restaurants, and beaches. No smoking. No pets. $1500/month. $1500 security deposit. $50 application fee per person 18+.