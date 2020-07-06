6888 20TH ST N

Amenities

Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in N St. Petersburg - Are you looking for a nice, 3-Bedroom home in northern St. Petersburg?

We have just what you are looking for! It is in a popular neighborhood with easy access to I-275.

The entire house has been freshly painted inside and the multiple living areas and kitchen are open and welcoming. The floors are a mixture of beautiful new carpet, and tile.

The kitchen features beautifully refinished cabinets and counter with a bonus prep/storage area adjacent.

It also has a dishwasher, glass topped stove, refrigerator/freezer with ice maker, and a new microwave oven hood.

The bedrooms are all nice sizes with new carpeting and window blinds.

The back yard is huge and completely fenced and has two nice storage sheds for your goodies.

There are a clothes washer and dryer conveniently located just off the kitchen in a large workshop/storage/laundry room without having to go outside. There is plenty of off-street parking available.

There is a beautiful children's play ground just a block or so away.

I'm sorry, pets are not welcome.

There is a $65 per adult application fee through our website.

It is available on an annual lease for immediate occupancy. Please call Shirley for more information or to schedule a tour. (727) 894-7446.



No Pets Allowed



